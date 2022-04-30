Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) At $4.66: What To Do?

In last trading session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.66 trading at -$0.22 or -4.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $421.22M. That closing price of DSX’s stock is at a discount of -25.54% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 29.83% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 934.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.51%, in the last five days DSX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $4.66 price level, adding 8.98% to its value on the day. Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.09% in past 5-day. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) showed a performance of -13.86% in past 30-days.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diana Shipping Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 246.51% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.59 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 137.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.04% institutions for Diana Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at DSX for having 5.22 million shares of worth $20.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 1.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.07 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $2.53 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.