Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Drops -1.25% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.04 trading at -$0.15 or -1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of CRDO’s stock is at a discount of -63.04% from its 52-week high price of $18.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 760.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days CRDO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $11.04 price level, adding 4.91% to its value on the day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -5.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.25% in past 5-day. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) showed a performance of -27.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.04% for stock’s current value.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.36% institutions for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.