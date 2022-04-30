China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Has Recovered -59.00% To Date, But An Additional -227.7% Is Possible.

In last trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.19 or 14.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.47M. That closing price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -227.7% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 727.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.73%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of 18.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.91% institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 69668.0 shares of worth $92658.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 48266.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64193.0.