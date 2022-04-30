Buy, Sell Or Hold Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) At $3.61?

In last trading session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at $0.16 or 4.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.59M. That closing price of TPST’s stock is at a discount of -1035.73% from its 52-week high price of $41.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 257.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.12 in the current quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.64%, in the last five days TPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.42% in past 5-day. Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) showed a performance of 3.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1312.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -454.02% for stock’s current value.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.69% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.00% in the current quarter and calculating 85.80% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.10% during past 5 years.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.31% institutions for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at TPST for having 0.82 million shares of worth $4.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $1.04 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84987.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.