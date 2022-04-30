Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $8.00

In last trading session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at -$0.02 or -1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.94M. That closing price of BRDS’s stock is at a discount of -525.0% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 7.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 723.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.10%, in the last five days BRDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 6.74% to its value on the day. Bird Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.27% in past 5-day. Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) showed a performance of -28.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bird Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.57% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.18 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.03% institutions for Bird Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDS for having 32.71 million shares of worth $201.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, which was holding about 26.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.0 million shares of worth $25.82 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.