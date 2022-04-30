Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Is 22.69% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $2.70?

In last trading session, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.60 trading at $2.63 or 21.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $624.73M. That closing price of BIOX’s stock is at a discount of -12.53% from its 52-week high price of $16.43 and is indicating a premium of 30.07% from its 52-week low price of $10.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 59.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.97%, in the last five days BIOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $14.60 price level, adding 3.95% to its value on the day. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.69% in past 5-day. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) showed a performance of 12.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.4% for stock’s current value.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 266.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.98 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.40% during past 5 years.

BIOX Dividends

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 98.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 245.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.72% institutions for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at BIOX for having 0.23 million shares of worth $3.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Friess Associates Inc, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21277.0 shares of worth $0.28 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3165.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40986.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.