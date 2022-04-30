Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Has Recovered -83.58 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -525.51% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.1 or -4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.20M. That closing price of BCEL’s stock is at a discount of -525.51% from its 52-week high price of $12.26 and is indicating a premium of 20.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.85%, in the last five days BCEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Atreca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.01% in past 5-day. Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) showed a performance of -37.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 7.21 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atreca Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.07% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.60% in the current quarter and calculating -11.40% decrease in the next quarter.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.64% institutions for Atreca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCEL for having 3.53 million shares of worth $22.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $4.97 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.