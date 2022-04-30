After A -85.82% Fall This Year Is Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at -$0.56 or -13.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.05M. That closing price of TSHA’s stock is at a discount of -637.43% from its 52-week high price of $26.99 and is indicating a discount of -13.11% from its 52-week low price of $4.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 276.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.07 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.27%, in the last five days TSHA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 24.69% to its value on the day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.79% in past 5-day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) showed a performance of -40.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -910.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -473.77% for stock’s current value.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.61% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.80% increase in the next quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.78% institutions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSHA for having 4.28 million shares of worth $49.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.87 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $6.32 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.