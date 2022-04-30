Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Is Now 57.6% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.74 trading at $0.09 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $647.23M. That closing price of ACET’s stock is at a discount of -43.62% from its 52-week high price of $21.17 and is indicating a premium of 57.6% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 356.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days ACET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $14.74 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Adicet Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) showed a performance of -24.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.47% for stock’s current value.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adicet Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.50% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.30% in the current quarter and calculating 31.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -58.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.12 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $870k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.95% institutions for Adicet Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ACET for having 7.23 million shares of worth $56.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 22.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 2.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $5.94 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.