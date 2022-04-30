Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) Is 26.25% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.98 trading at $0.07 or 1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.18M. That closing price of ATNM’s stock is at a discount of -72.24% from its 52-week high price of $10.30 and is indicating a premium of 26.25% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 832.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.18%, in the last five days ATNM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $5.98 price level, adding 14.94% to its value on the day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.83% in past 5-day. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) showed a performance of 17.25% in past 30-days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.90% in the current quarter and calculating 13.80% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.70% during past 5 years.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.05% institutions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNM for having 0.87 million shares of worth $7.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $4.9 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.