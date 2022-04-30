12-Month Price Target For Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Now Sits At $11.00

In last trading session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at $0.13 or 1.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $357.16M. That closing price of ONDS’s stock is at a discount of -44.76% from its 52-week high price of $11.74 and is indicating a premium of 51.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 385.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.63%, in the last five days ONDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $8.11 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.19% in past 5-day. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) showed a performance of 8.71% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.64% for stock’s current value.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ondas Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.18% while that of industry is -0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating -110.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 319.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $910k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.17 million and $1.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% while estimating it to be 34.40% for the next quarter.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 16 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.06% institutions for Ondas Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ONDS for having 1.43 million shares of worth $9.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $5.89 million or 4.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.