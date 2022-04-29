Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) At $1.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.14 or 8.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $183.45M. That closing price of ZY’s stock is at a discount of -2871.43% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 12.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.70%, in the last five days ZY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 18.25% to its value on the day. Zymergen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) showed a performance of -43.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.88 million shares which calculate 5.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -128.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.86% for stock’s current value.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zymergen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.15% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.03 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.07% institutions for Zymergen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at ZY for having 26.61 million shares of worth $178.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 25.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.66 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.23 million shares of worth $21.62 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.