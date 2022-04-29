With 7.63% Distance From Low, Could Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) saw 2.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.50 trading at $0.45 or 1.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.49B. That most recent trading price of PARA’s stock is at a discount of -60.88% from its 52-week high price of $47.46 and is indicating a premium of 7.63% from its 52-week low price of $27.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 12.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paramount Global (PARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.53%, in the last five days PARA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $29.50 price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Paramount Global’s shares saw a change of -3.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.09% in past 5-day. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) showed a performance of -23.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.86% for stock’s current value.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paramount Global is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.41% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.51%.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders