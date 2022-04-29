Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) Has Risen By -30.10 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) saw 22.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.35 trading at -$0.48 or -2.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.81B. That closing price of WBD’s stock is at a discount of -116.35% from its 52-week high price of $39.70 and is indicating a premium of 0.82% from its 52-week low price of $18.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 15.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (WBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.55%, in the last five days WBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $18.35 price level, adding 16.36% to its value on the day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s shares saw a change of -22.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.45% in past 5-day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) showed a performance of -30.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.91% for stock’s current value.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.96% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.38%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders