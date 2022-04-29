The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Currently -40.29% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.60 trading at -$0.52 or -0.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $142.42B. That most recent trading price of SCHW’s stock is at a discount of -40.29% from its 52-week high price of $96.24 and is indicating a premium of 4.18% from its 52-week low price of $65.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.85 in the current quarter.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days SCHW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $68.60 price level, adding 3.01% to its value on the day. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s shares saw a change of -17.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.66% in past 5-day. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) showed a performance of -24.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.15 million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $97.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $72.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $123.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.96% for stock’s current value.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Charles Schwab Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.38% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.90% in the current quarter and calculating 1.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.69 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.18 billion and $4.71 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.30% while estimating it to be 0.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.60%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 14 and July 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.16%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.65% institutions for The Charles Schwab Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SCHW for having 116.76 million shares of worth $9.82 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 105.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.86 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 48.4 million shares of worth $4.07 billion or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.68 billion in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.