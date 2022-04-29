T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Has Already Recovered 74.1%, But Another -246.15% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at -$0.8 or -17.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.40M. That most recent trading price of IDAI’s stock is at a discount of -246.15% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 74.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 910.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.02%, in the last five days IDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 51.55% to its value on the day. T Stamp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 106.14% in past 5-day. T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) showed a performance of 105.67% in past 30-days.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.00% during past 5 years.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders