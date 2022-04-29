T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Has Already Recovered 74.1%, But Another -246.15% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Has Already Recovered 7...

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Has Already Recovered 74.1%, But Another -246.15% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at -$0.8 or -17.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.40M. That most recent trading price of IDAI’s stock is at a discount of -246.15% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 74.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 910.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.02%, in the last five days IDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 51.55% to its value on the day. T Stamp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 106.14% in past 5-day. T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) showed a performance of 105.67% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.00% during past 5 years.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.