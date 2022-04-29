System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.05?

In last trading session, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.05 trading at -$0.03 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of SST’s stock is at a discount of -164.06% from its 52-week high price of $37.10 and is indicating a premium of 45.2% from its 52-week low price of $7.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days SST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $14.05 price level, adding 5.2% to its value on the day. System1 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) showed a performance of -6.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 147.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -194.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.34% institutions for System1 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at SST for having 4.2 million shares of worth $41.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.08 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $5.61 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.