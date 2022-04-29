Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Has Recovered 53.77% So Far, But Another -121.73% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.02 trading at -$1.07 or -10.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That most recent trading price of SWVL’s stock is at a discount of -26.39% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 53.77% from its 52-week low price of $4.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.60%, in the last five days SWVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $9.02 price level, adding 20.88% to its value on the day. Swvl Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 60.16% in past 5-day. Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) showed a performance of 1.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -121.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.73% for stock’s current value.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 232.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.66% institutions for Swvl Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.