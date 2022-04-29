Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Stock Jumps 69.53% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw 19.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.89 trading at $4.01 or 12.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.30B. That closing price of SU’s stock is at a premium of 4.91% from its 52-week high price of $35.08 and is indicating a premium of 53.65% from its 52-week low price of $17.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.20%, in the last five days SU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $36.89 price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.78% in past 5-day. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) showed a performance of 13.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.63 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.28% for stock’s current value.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suncor Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 139.22% while that of industry is 38.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.81 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.31 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.87%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.28% institutions for Suncor Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at SU for having 75.29 million shares of worth $1.56 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 54.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35.98 million shares of worth $746.31 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.18 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $376.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.