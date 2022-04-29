STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Achieved Almost -29.67% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.78 trading at -$0.02 or -0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of STAA’s stock is at a discount of -172.8% from its 52-week high price of $163.08 and is indicating a premium of 7.39% from its 52-week low price of $55.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 481.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.03%, in the last five days STAA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $59.78 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. STAAR Surgical Company’s shares saw a change of -34.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.96% in past 5-day. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) showed a performance of -29.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $101.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $72.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $165.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -176.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.44% for stock’s current value.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that STAAR Surgical Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.45% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.57 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $46 million and $44.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.50% while estimating it to be 47.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 301.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.10% institutions for STAAR Surgical Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at STAA for having 8.66 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $710.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $171.62 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.