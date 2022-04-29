SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Could Experience -7.52% Growth

In recent trading session, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.74 trading at -$4.3 or -6.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.59B. That most recent trading price of SSNC’s stock is at a discount of -31.06% from its 52-week high price of $84.85 and is indicating a discount of -3.03% from its 52-week low price of $66.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.23%, in the last five days SSNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $64.74 price level, adding 6.77% to its value on the day. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) showed a performance of -12.22% in past 30-days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.98% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.80% in the current quarter and calculating 7.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.21 billion and $1.19 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.60% while estimating it to be 8.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.96%.

SSNC Dividends

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.51% institutions for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSNC for having 21.07 million shares of worth $1.46 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 billion.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.68 million shares of worth $602.12 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $424.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.