Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Has Seen A Fall Of -60.83% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 4.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.68 trading at $6.01 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.90B. That closing price of SPOT’s stock is at a discount of -197.62% from its 52-week high price of $305.60 and is indicating a premium of 6.76% from its 52-week low price of $95.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $102.68 price level, adding 12.01% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of -56.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.83% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of -34.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.18 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $153.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $238.26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -132.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.03% for stock’s current value.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.52% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.70% in the current quarter and calculating 156.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.56 billion and $2.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.00% while estimating it to be 14.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.30% during past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.10% institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 22.14 million shares of worth $5.18 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 16.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.77 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.68 million shares of worth $1.59 billion or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $691.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.