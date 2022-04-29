RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Jump 4.32%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.44 trading at $3.62 or 4.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.97B. That closing price of RNG’s stock is at a discount of -274.98% from its 52-week high price of $327.88 and is indicating a premium of 4.33% from its 52-week low price of $83.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.32%, in the last five days RNG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $87.44 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. RingCentral Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.10% in past 5-day. RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) showed a performance of -31.77% in past 30-days.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RingCentral Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.61% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.60% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $434.94 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $334.54 million and $339.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.00% while estimating it to be 32.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 147.82% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -338.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.44% institutions for RingCentral Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at RNG for having 11.19 million shares of worth $2.1 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 8.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.37 million shares of worth $1.59 billion or 8.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $772.25 million in the company or a holder of 4.32% of company’s stock.