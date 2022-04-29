QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Could Shrink By -18.96% Or More

In last trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 31.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.19 trading at $13.09 or 9.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.48B. That closing price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -30.63% from its 52-week high price of $193.58 and is indicating a premium of 17.56% from its 52-week low price of $122.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.69%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $148.19 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -18.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.88% in past 5-day. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of -8.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $207.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $471.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -218.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.22% for stock’s current value.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QUALCOMM Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.24% while that of industry is 23.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.20% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.41 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.73% institutions for QUALCOMM Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 104.02 million shares of worth $19.02 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 81.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.88 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31.83 million shares of worth $5.82 billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.34 billion in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.