PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Plunges -4.05% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.75 trading at -$0.39 or -1.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.64B. That most recent trading price of PPL’s stock is at a discount of -6.85% from its 52-week high price of $30.72 and is indicating a premium of 12.14% from its 52-week low price of $25.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days PPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $28.75 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. PPL Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) showed a performance of 2.46% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PPL Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.19% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.30% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.91 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.50% during past 5 years.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.32% institutions for PPL Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PPL for having 88.75 million shares of worth $2.67 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 64.56 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.94 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.34 million shares of worth $641.42 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $510.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.