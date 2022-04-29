Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Plunged -45.26% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.79 trading at $5.38 or 29.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.08M. That most recent trading price of OPNT’s stock is at a discount of -58.51% from its 52-week high price of $37.71 and is indicating a premium of 51.45% from its 52-week low price of $11.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62310.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.22%, in the last five days OPNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $23.79 price level, adding 2.9% to its value on the day. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.00% in past 5-day. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) showed a performance of -10.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23690.0 shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.73% for stock’s current value.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -966.67% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.80% in the current quarter and calculating 69.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $9.92 million and $6.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.70% while estimating it to be 56.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.00% during past 5 years.

OPNT Dividends

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.08% institutions for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at OPNT for having 0.22 million shares of worth $7.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83664.0 shares of worth $2.15 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51614.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.