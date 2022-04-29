Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) 13.62% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.91 trading at $0.69 or 4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.68B. That closing price of OLPX’s stock is at a discount of -103.96% from its 52-week high price of $30.41 and is indicating a premium of 13.62% from its 52-week low price of $12.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.85%, in the last five days OLPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $14.91 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.11% in past 5-day. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) showed a performance of -11.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.02% for stock’s current value.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Olaplex Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.00% while that of industry is -0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.41 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.40%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.60% institutions for Olaplex Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International Corporation is the top institutional holder at OLPX for having 499.47 million shares of worth $14.55 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 77.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $388.69 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.23 million shares of worth $123.23 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $56.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.