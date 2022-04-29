NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Has Fallen -23.77% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $126.32 trading at -$0.73 or -0.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $210.48B. That most recent trading price of NKE’s stock is at a discount of -41.78% from its 52-week high price of $179.10 and is indicating a premium of 7.58% from its 52-week low price of $116.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days NKE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $126.32 price level, adding 2.03% to its value on the day. NIKE Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) showed a performance of -8.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.13 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIKE Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.49% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.10% in the current quarter and calculating 5.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.62 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 123.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.34%.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.98%.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.71% institutions for NIKE Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NKE for having 106.09 million shares of worth $15.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 89.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.99 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 36.11 million shares of worth $5.24 billion or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.9 billion in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.