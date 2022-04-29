Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Plunged -12.23% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw 2.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.82 trading at $0.1 or 1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.38B. That closing price of NTCO’s stock is at a discount of -203.45% from its 52-week high price of $23.73 and is indicating a premium of 6.65% from its 52-week low price of $7.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.30%, in the last five days NTCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $7.82 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of -15.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.23% in past 5-day. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) showed a performance of -30.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Natura &Co Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.97% while that of industry is -0.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -71.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.1 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.11% institutions for Natura &Co Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the top institutional holder at NTCO for having 10.08 million shares of worth $167.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 69798.0 shares of worth $0.96 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48148.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.