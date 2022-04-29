Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Jumps 13.29%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.05 or 13.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.84M. That most recent trading price of LEJU’s stock is at a discount of -458.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 16.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 73990.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 245.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.29%, in the last five days LEJU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 32.81% to its value on the day. Leju Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -57.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.39% in past 5-day. Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) showed a performance of -43.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51410.0 shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -737.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -737.21% for stock’s current value.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.83% during past 5 years.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.92% institutions for Leju Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LEJU for having 1.16 million shares of worth $1.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 million.

On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $0.65 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.