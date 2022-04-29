Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Surged 3.09% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) saw 6.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.34 trading at $0.18 or 3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.57B. That closing price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -168.35% from its 52-week high price of $14.33 and is indicating a premium of 32.4% from its 52-week low price of $3.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.49%, in the last five days JOBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $5.34 price level, adding 1.29% to its value on the day. Joby Aviation Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.09% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of -20.77% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Joby Aviation Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.73% while that of industry is 37.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.13% institutions for Joby Aviation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Intel Corporation is the top institutional holder at JOBY for having 46.04 million shares of worth $463.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.48 million shares of worth $34.99 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.