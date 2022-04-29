Is Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -8.36% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.41 trading at $0.83 or 1.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86B. That closing price of VAL’s stock is at a discount of -8.36% from its 52-week high price of $55.71 and is indicating a premium of 60.61% from its 52-week low price of $20.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Valaris Limited (VAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days VAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $51.41 price level, adding 2.87% to its value on the day. Valaris Limited’s shares saw a change of 42.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.11% in past 5-day. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) showed a performance of -0.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $68.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.71% for stock’s current value.

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $309.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.61% institutions for Valaris Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at VAL for having 9.41 million shares of worth $328.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 7.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $252.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $29.79 million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.