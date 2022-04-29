Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -68.37% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.47 trading at -$0.75 or -0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.46B. That most recent trading price of BA’s stock is at a discount of -68.37% from its 52-week high price of $258.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.87% from its 52-week low price of $146.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Boeing Company (BA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days BA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $153.47 price level, adding 12.84% to its value on the day. The Boeing Company’s shares saw a change of -23.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.80% in past 5-day. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) showed a performance of -20.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.13 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $232.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $107.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $298.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.28% for stock’s current value.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Boeing Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 134.22% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.69 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.17%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.22% institutions for The Boeing Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Newport Trust Co is the top institutional holder at BA for having 43.86 million shares of worth $9.65 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 42.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.56 million shares of worth $3.64 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.54 billion in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.