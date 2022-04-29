Is Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), -52.9% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.56 trading at -$1.48 or -1.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.35B. That most recent trading price of FBHS’s stock is at a discount of -52.9% from its 52-week high price of $114.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.44% from its 52-week low price of $68.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.26 in the current quarter.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.95%, in the last five days FBHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $74.56 price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.58% in past 5-day. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) showed a performance of -5.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.61% for stock’s current value.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.47% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.40% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

FBHS Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.07% institutions for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FBHS for having 14.58 million shares of worth $1.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.49 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.02 million shares of worth $349.56 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $412.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.