Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE), -856.14% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.13 or 6.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.71M. That closing price of EOSE’s stock is at a discount of -856.14% from its 52-week high price of $21.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.05%, in the last five days EOSE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 10.59% to its value on the day. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) showed a performance of -44.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -514.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -338.6% for stock’s current value.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.47% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,078.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.37 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $184k and $164k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,731.50% while estimating it to be 2,625.60% for the next quarter.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.47% institutions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EOSE for having 6.18 million shares of worth $86.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.75 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $18.42 million or 3.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.