How To Know If Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Is Expensive At $6.16.

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw 14.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.16 trading at -$0.17 or -2.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.61B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -98.7% from its 52-week high price of $12.24 and is indicating a premium of 9.9% from its 52-week low price of $5.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.69%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $6.16 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -34.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.60% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of -26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.75 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -159.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.06% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $401.01 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $443.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.21% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.