How To Know If BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Is Expensive At $14.94.

In last trading session, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $14.94 trading at -$0.81 or -5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67B. That closing price of BRCCâ€™s stock is at a discount of -127.58% from its 52-week high price of $34.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.09% from its 52-week low price of $9.10. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 2.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRC Inc. (BRCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.14%, in the last five days BRCC remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $14.94 price level, adding 19.89% to its value on the day. BRC Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 47.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.64% in past 5-day. BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) showed a performance of -25.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -60.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.48% for stockâ€™s current value.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)â€™s Major holders