How To Know If Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Is Expensive At $5.57.

In recent trading session, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.57 trading at $0.01 or 0.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $944.09M. That most recent trading price of ATRS’s stock is at a discount of -0.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.59 and is indicating a premium of 44.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.13%, in the last five days ATRS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $5.57 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.18% in past 5-day. Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) showed a performance of 35.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.77 million shares which calculate 4.12 days to cover the short interests.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antares Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $47 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $44.13 million and $38.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.50% while estimating it to be 17.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.80% during past 5 years.

ATRS Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.32% institutions for Antares Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATRS for having 11.88 million shares of worth $43.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.4 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.35 million shares of worth $15.84 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.