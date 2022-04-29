GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Has Risen By -27.56 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.06 trading at $2.42 or 4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.14B. That closing price of GFS’s stock is at a discount of -47.04% from its 52-week high price of $79.49 and is indicating a premium of 19.37% from its 52-week low price of $43.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.69%, in the last five days GFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $54.06 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.88% in past 5-day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) showed a performance of -27.56% in past 30-days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.81 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.49% institutions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GFS for having 17.05 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $491.75 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.82 million shares of worth $264.37 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $170.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.