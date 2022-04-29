Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) At $1.48: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.02 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $482.42M. That closing price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -50.68% from its 52-week high price of $2.23 and is indicating a premium of 33.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Geron Corporation (GERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days GERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Geron Corporation’s shares saw a change of 21.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.23% in past 5-day. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of 15.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.43 million shares which calculate 9.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -372.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -102.7% for stock’s current value.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Geron Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.71% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $50k and $137k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.00% while estimating it to be -27.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.03% institutions for Geron Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GERN for having 30.13 million shares of worth $41.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.9 million shares of worth $12.19 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.03 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.