Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.86?

In last trading session, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw 20.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.86 trading at $0.26 or 4.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.01B. That closing price of GGB’s stock is at a discount of -21.16% from its 52-week high price of $7.10 and is indicating a premium of 28.5% from its 52-week low price of $4.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gerdau S.A. (GGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.64%, in the last five days GGB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $5.86 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Gerdau S.A.’s shares saw a change of 19.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.82% in past 5-day. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) showed a performance of -6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.5 million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.70. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.36% for stock’s current value.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gerdau S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.76% while that of industry is -4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.63 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 553.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.33%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.70%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.51 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.38%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.11% institutions for Gerdau S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at GGB for having 97.12 million shares of worth $477.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.84 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 55.79 million shares of worth $274.49 million or 4.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.33 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $138.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.