GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Is 33.07% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.63 trading at $1.63 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.75B. That closing price of GDS’s stock is at a discount of -195.95% from its 52-week high price of $87.69 and is indicating a premium of 33.07% from its 52-week low price of $19.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days GDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $29.63 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. GDS Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -37.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.79% in past 5-day. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) showed a performance of -30.30% in past 30-days.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GDS Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.61% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.60% in the current quarter and calculating 80.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $338.66 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $357.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $253.61 million and $266.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.50% while estimating it to be 34.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.57%.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.59% institutions for GDS Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the top institutional holder at GDS for having 15.84 million shares of worth $896.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 8.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $463.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.52 million shares of worth $90.16 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $87.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.