FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Has Recovered -78.56 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -425.85% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.08 or 2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $308.85M. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -425.85% from its 52-week high price of $15.46 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.80%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 5.16% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of -44.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FTC Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.42% while that of industry is 28.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.06 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.13% institutions for FTC Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FTCI for having 3.55 million shares of worth $27.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.69 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $28.47 million or 3.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.