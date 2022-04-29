Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -32.38% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw 41.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.11 or 44.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.85M. That most recent trading price of DUO’s stock is at a discount of -1338.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 38.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 44.08%, in the last five days DUO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 15.87% to its value on the day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.30% in past 5-day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) showed a performance of -32.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.64% institutions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace Asia Ltd is the top institutional holder at DUO for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 64096.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71146.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11938.0 shares of worth $12773.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9226.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9871.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.