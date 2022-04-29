Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) -9.05% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.51?

In recent trading session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.73 trading at -$0.82 or -7.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.09B. That most recent trading price of EGO’s stock is at a discount of -28.37% from its 52-week high price of $12.49 and is indicating a premium of 23.43% from its 52-week low price of $7.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.73%, in the last five days EGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $9.73 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.05% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of -6.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.23 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.44. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.05% for stock’s current value.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eldorado Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.58% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.71 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $224.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.91% institutions for Eldorado Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EGO for having 16.65 million shares of worth $155.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd, which was holding about 16.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.74 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.16 million shares of worth $76.26 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $63.05 million in the company or a holder of 3.69% of company’s stock.