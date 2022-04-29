E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Currently -14887.04% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.02 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.56M. That closing price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -14887.04% from its 52-week high price of $80.93 and is indicating a premium of 9.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 16.95% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -63.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.94% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -32.10% in past 30-days.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.43% institutions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at EJH for having 0.54 million shares of worth $0.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.