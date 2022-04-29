Does The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Look Expensive At $43.03? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.03 trading at -$0.58 or -1.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.63B. That most recent trading price of KHC’s stock is at a discount of -4.46% from its 52-week high price of $44.95 and is indicating a premium of 23.82% from its 52-week low price of $32.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days KHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $43.03 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. The Kraft Heinz Company’s shares saw a change of 21.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) showed a performance of 10.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.16 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Kraft Heinz Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.22% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.30% in the current quarter and calculating -18.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.64 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $6.94 billion and $6.24 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% while estimating it to be -7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 180.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.88%.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.67%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.61%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.63% institutions for The Kraft Heinz Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at KHC for having 325.63 million shares of worth $11.99 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 26.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 54.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0 billion.

On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.97 million shares of worth $735.39 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $700.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.