Do You Like Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At $12.78?

In last trading session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw 3.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.78 trading at $0.12 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.63B. That closing price of GOGL’s stock is at a discount of -11.66% from its 52-week high price of $14.27 and is indicating a premium of 40.61% from its 52-week low price of $7.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days GOGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $12.78 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 37.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.47% in past 5-day. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.24 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Ocean Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.01% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 17 and November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.29% institutions for Golden Ocean Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at GOGL for having 8.14 million shares of worth $75.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.72 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $29.1 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.