DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) jumps 159.80% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $23.75?

In last trading session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.75 trading at $0.1 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.56B. That closing price of DLO’s stock is at a discount of -209.18% from its 52-week high price of $73.43 and is indicating a premium of 6.48% from its 52-week low price of $22.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days DLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $23.75 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. DLocal Limited’s shares saw a change of -33.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.46% in past 5-day. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) showed a performance of -27.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.56 million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DLocal Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.00% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.14 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.94% institutions for DLocal Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DLO for having 62.4 million shares of worth $3.4 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 43.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $318.34 million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.68 million shares of worth $81.32 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $80.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.