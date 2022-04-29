Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Are Up 61.43% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw 9.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.13 trading at $0.34 or 5.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.71B. That closing price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -11.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.98 and is indicating a premium of 61.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.01%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $7.13 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 33.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.42% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of -4.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.29 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.77% for stock’s current value.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.67% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $522.95 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.70% during past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.96%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.14 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.81%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.60% institutions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPG for having 31.0 million shares of worth $165.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 25.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.53 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.63 million shares of worth $113.82 million or 3.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.98 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.